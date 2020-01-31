MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department has arrested a suspect in an early Friday morning robbery, kidnapping and rape.
The suspect is 29-year-old Edward Pettway, who was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail at 9:10 a.m. Jail records show he is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, attempting to elude and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Police say the robbery and kidnapping happened around 3 a.m. at Bayou Bend Apartments.
