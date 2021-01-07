MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department has made an arrest in the double homicide that occurred on Height Street.
On Sunday at about 7:57 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Height Street and discovered two men shot to death inside the house. The victims were identified as 30-year-old Shane Dulaney and 45-year-old George Snyder.
On Wednesday, police say, a suspect was identified as 51-year-old Jesse McClure of Bay Minette. McClure was located and arrested on two counts of murder, attempt murder and animal cruelty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.