MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department reports a suspect in the killing of Jerome Ryals is now behind bars.

Police said that, through the course of their investigation, 28-year-old Chrosin Mauldin IV was identified as the suspect who shot and killed 23-year-old Ryals.

The fatal shooting happened Oct. 27 at the Pleasant Valley Shopping Center, at 2755 Pleasant Valley Road. That's at the intersection of Government Boulevard.

On Monday, members of the MPD's Homicide Unit, along with First Precinct Officers, located Mauldin IV and took him into custody, police said.

Mauldin IV was arrested, charged with murder, and transported to Mobile County Metro Jail.