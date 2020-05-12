MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- On Monday Mobile Police Department investigators identified and located 27-year-old Joshua Kennedy in connection to the murder of a 42-year-old man. Kennedy was arrested and charged with murder, police say.
It was about 4:22 a.m. Sunday when police responded to the area of Kooiman Street and Blackmon Street in response to the report of one down. Upon arrival, officers found 42-year-old male victim Nikil Merrida deceased in the street.
Kennedy is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.