MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested two people linked to a drive-by shooting on Clubhouse Road early Sunday morning.
According to investigators, the victim told officers that they were standing in their front yard around 12:30 a.m. when the two suspects drove by in a grey Dodge Charger and fired several shots. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening wounds.
MPD said officers later saw the Charger on Dauphin Island Parkway near Old Military Road and stopped the driver. After a search of the vehicle, police said a gun and two spent rounds were found inside.
Officers arrested the two people in the car, identified as Karl Norwood, 18, and JaJuan Crumpton, 18, on an assault charge.
