MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said they arrested a woman accused of breaking the window of a police cruiser during a protest on Sunday.
Investigators charged 21-year-old Tia Pugh inciting a riot and criminal mischief. Her fiance, 22-year-old Mason Baucom, was also arrested and charged hindering prosecution.
As she was led out of police headquarters, Pugh said, "Genocide is happening. We're being murdered in the streets for no absolutely no reason and unarmed. We're being disarmed when we arm ourselves."
"This is not the point," she added. "You're focusing on this, you're using it as a distraction."
Baucom was silent as he was placed in a police car.
MPD Chief Lawrence Battiste said, "Anytime someone crosses a line of willful destruction of property, if we can identify who the perpetrator happens to be, we will take the approach that we will hold them accountable by bringing charges against them."
Chief Battiste said Pugh was arrested because members of the community identified her.
(1) comment
To Tyler Fingert and the rest of the Fox 10 staff: You should ALWAYS edit out foul language before you post a news story. The language used in this article is absolutely unfit to air.
Shame on you Fox 10.
