MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teenager.
Officers said Kanyla Burks, 16, was last seen by family members on November 14, 2021, on Mohawk Street. She was wearing a red and white checkered shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who can help find Kanyla Burks is asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211.
