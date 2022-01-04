MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teenager.

Officers said Kanyla Burks, 16, was last seen by family members on November 14, 2021, on Mohawk Street. She was wearing a red and white checkered shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who can help find Kanyla Burks is asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211.