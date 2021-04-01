MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating 36-year-old Helen Ward.
They say Ward was last known to be driving a 2005 or 2006 White Chevy Trailblazer with a paper tag. The vehicle's rear window is broken out and now has clear plastic on it. Ward is known to hang out in Prichard and in downtown Mobile.
Ward is 4 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.
If anyone has seen Ward or knows her whereabouts, please call police at 251-208-7211.
