UPDATE: 6/16/2020:
The Mobile police are asking for the public help in this investigation, asking anyone who heard or saw anything to call the Mobile Police at 251-208-7211. Anyone with any information can remain anonymous.
MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile police are investigating a shooting that happened on Brussells Street in Mobile Saturday evening.
According to police officers responded to a shooting that happened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday. The incident happened at a block party in the 1200 block of Brussells Street. According to police officials unknown subjects started firing shots during the party that was attended by 300 people. The shots hit three people who were all transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.