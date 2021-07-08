MOBILE, Ala --Mobile Police Department is looking for Demetrice Lee Ware, 47, who is a known sex offender.

According to MPD, Ware has failed to register as a sex offender which is required by law. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 260 lbs.

Anyone with information concerning Ware, please call 251-208-7211 or send a message at https://www.mobilepd.org/crimetip/.