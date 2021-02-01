MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department needs the public's help identifying a theft suspect pictured in the accompanying images and video.
Police say he is wanted for first-degree theft of property.
Investigators say that on Friday, Jan. 22, the man entered the victim's yard in the 1600 block of Darwood Drive, knocked on the victim's door and then took his trailer from his front yard.
If anyone knows this suspect, you are asked to call police at 251-208-7211. You do not have to give your name.
