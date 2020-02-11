MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 16-year-old runaway Katrina Dawn Edwards.
Police say Katrina left her residence on Jan. 16 without permission and has not returned home. Katrina has a history of running away.
She was last seen wearing a purple jacket and has pink hair. She suffers from seizures, and she is possibly without her medication.
If you have has seen her or know Katrina's whereabouts, call (251) 208-7211.
