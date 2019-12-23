MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 29-year-old Ravon Harris.
Police say Harris is wanted for murder.
On Sunday, Dec. 15, at about 9:18 p.m., police responded to a shooting at the 2500 block of McLaughlin Drive.
Upon arrival, an officer found the victim, identified as 44-year-old Jermayne Doolittle, laying on the ground, police say. The victim was transported to the hospital.
Police say the shooting occurred during an argument with a male subject.
On Wednesday night, Dec. 18, the victim died as a result of his injuries, police say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.