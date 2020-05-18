MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department on Monday asked for the public’s help in solving a homicide.
Anyone with information regarding the May 10 homicide that occurred at the Pride Gas Station located at 1910 St. Stephens Road is asked to contact police.
On May 10 at about 8:24 p.m., police responded to the parking lot of the gas station after receiving a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 28-year-old male, later identified as Ricky Kidd, and a 26-year-old male had both been transported to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.
Kidd died as a result of his injury, and the other victim is expected to survive.
Police say any additional details, heard or seen, would help further their homicide investigation.
Send an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip or by calling 251-208-7211.
