MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department on Wednesday morning asked for the public's help in discovering information in the investigations into unrelated shootings that took place Tuesday.

In each incident, a victim was left injured. One person was arrested in one of the cases.

At 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Murrell Lane for a report of one shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound and his vehicle was missing. The victim was transported to University Hospital with serious injuries. The vehicle was later recovered.

Also at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to New Saint Francis Street for a report of one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that during a large fight on Dauphin Street and Hallet Street related an ongoing dispute, a man was shot and walked to a residence on New Saint Francis Street. The victim went to the hospital with serious injuries.

At 2:19 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Lost River Road for a report of one shot. Officers discovered a woman with a minor graze wound to her foot that occurred during a domestic dispute. Hazel Fillingim, 68, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence.

At 2:28 p.m., officers responded to 1910 St. Stephens Road for a report of one shot. Upon arrival, they discovered a woman had already gone to the hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has information about these incidents, they are asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.