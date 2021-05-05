MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department on Wednesday morning asked for the public's help in discovering information in the investigations into unrelated shootings that took place Tuesday.
In each incident, a victim was left injured. One person was arrested in one of the cases.
At 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Murrell Lane for a report of one shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound and his vehicle was missing. The victim was transported to University Hospital with serious injuries. The vehicle was later recovered.
Also at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to New Saint Francis Street for a report of one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that during a large fight on Dauphin Street and Hallet Street related an ongoing dispute, a man was shot and walked to a residence on New Saint Francis Street. The victim went to the hospital with serious injuries.
At 2:19 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Lost River Road for a report of one shot. Officers discovered a woman with a minor graze wound to her foot that occurred during a domestic dispute. Hazel Fillingim, 68, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence.
At 2:28 p.m., officers responded to 1910 St. Stephens Road for a report of one shot. Upon arrival, they discovered a woman had already gone to the hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.
If anyone has information about these incidents, they are asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.