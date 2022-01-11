MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing person.

Police say 46-year-old Frederick J. Brown was reported missing by his sister on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. They say Brown is homeless and frequents areas near Kennedy Street and Springhill Avenue.

His clothing description is unknown, but Brown is described as 5-foot-11 weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Brown was last seen in the 1000 block of State Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.