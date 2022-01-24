MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department on Monday reached out to the public for assistance in seven unsolved murder cases from 2021.

From the MPD:

The Mobile Police Department believes every victim deserves justice and that the deceased victim’s family, friends, and community deserve closure.



There is NO statute of limitations when it comes to homicide cases. Our dedicated Homicide Division continues to work tirelessly to pursue all leads and evidence while working to identify those responsible for taking the life of another. Our detectives see it as their solemn duty to bring these killers to justice.



The department’s greatest resource in solving homicide cases is information from witnesses, family, friends, and the community.



Please review the attached news release of the seven unsolved homicides summaries, and if you have any information about any of these cases, please contact 251-208-7211 or send a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip. At this time, no rewards are being offered.

The police department provided the following descriptions:

Public's Assistance Needed with 2021 Unsolved Murders

Victims: 62-year-old Tony Lewis and 68-year old Lelia Baldwin

On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at approximately 6:23 p.m. Mobile Police and Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the 700 block of Dr. Thomas Avenue North in reference to multiple shots fired and a report that the residence was on fire. Upon arrival, the residence was fully engulfed in flames. After Mobile Fire-Rescue extinguished the house fire, they found two deceased people inside.

Victim: 19-year-old Davion Holder

On Sunday, July 11, 2021, at approximately 12:18 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5500 block of Vienna Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim, shot at the location. Officers also located an adult female victim who had been shot. The adult female was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. The adult male victim died as a result of his injuries.

Victim: 21-year-old Bryan Maynard

On Saturday, September 18, 2021, at approximately 2:11 p.m., officers responded to 3201 Airport Blvd. to report shots fired. Shortly after the first call, officers were dispatched to Firestone, 3105 Airport Blvd., where a male victim was found shot in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

Victim: 57-year-old James Shinn, Jr.

On Sunday, October 10, 2021, at approximately 7:11 p.m., police officers responded to the 2900 block of Booker Street in reference to a male shot. Upon arrival, officers located 57-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Victims: 36-year-old Andre Carter and 23-year-old Dwan Williams

On Sunday, November 21, 2021, at approximately 3:20 a.m., Mobile Police officers responded to the 6200 block of Rangeline Road in reference to two individuals shot. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a 23-year-old male and 36-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in the vehicle; the victims were pronounced deceased on the scene.