MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- On Thursday morning the Mobile Police Department released asked for the public's help in its investigation into the homicide on Dauphin Street the prior afternoon.

On Wednesday at 2:25 p.m., the MPD responded to the South of Dauphin Apartments for a report of a male down. Upon arrival officers found Laquintae Carroll, 22, inside his apartment with apparent gunshot wounds.

Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to begin their investigation, and more information can be released as it becomes available.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.