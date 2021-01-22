The Mobile Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile, 16-year-old Jaiven Evans.
Evans was last seen in the Baltimore Street area.
He has no known medical conditions.
Evans is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.
If anyone has seen Evans or knows his whereabouts, please call police at 251-208-7211.
