MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Investigators in Mobile need help finding a man accused of shooting someone after a robbery at a hotel.
MPD detectives said Relando Nettles Sr., 44, robbed the victim and then shot him inside a room at the Intown Suitees on the I-65 Service Road.
It happened just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 27.
Police released a photo of Nettles showing him with braids. Police said he no longer has the braids.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.
