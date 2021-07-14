MOBILE, Ala --Mobile Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect.
The subject in the image is wanted for multiple shoplifting cases from the Publix located at 100 N. Florida St. and was seen getting out of the white Nissan Rouge pictured.
According to police, the subject entered the store and took several packs of meat before exiting the west fire door of the location.
If anyone knows the identity of this man, please call the Mobile Police Department at 208-7211.
