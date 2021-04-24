Mobile, Ala. -- The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.
On Friday, around 8 a.m., Barbara Orr, 64 walked away from the group home located on Summer Place Drive.
According to MPD, the group home then contacted a family member and notified the reportee that her mother was no longer at the group home.
MPD states Orr has a history of paranoid schizophrenia and memory problems.
She was last seen wearing a red shirt and black paints.
If you have any information, please contact MPD at 251-208-7211.
