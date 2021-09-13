MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A shooting victim drove himself to University Hospital for treatment Sunday night, according to the Mobile Police Depart,ent.

Police say it was about 10:30 p.m. when officers responded to the hospital to begin their investigation. They determined the victim had been shot at Sophia Landing Apartments, at 1400 Azalea Road, according to police.

An MPD detective determined the victim was walking to his vehicle when he heard multiple shots fired in the area and realized he had been struck in the leg, according to police.

Police say the victim drove himself to the hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.