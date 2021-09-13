MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A shooting victim drove himself to University Hospital for treatment Sunday night, according to the Mobile Police Depart,ent.
Police say it was about 10:30 p.m. when officers responded to the hospital to begin their investigation. They determined the victim had been shot at Sophia Landing Apartments, at 1400 Azalea Road, according to police.
An MPD detective determined the victim was walking to his vehicle when he heard multiple shots fired in the area and realized he had been struck in the leg, according to police.
Police say the victim drove himself to the hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
The MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.