MOBILE, Ala. --On Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at approximately 4:56 a.m., police responded to the Trustmark Bank (ATM) on Hillcrest Road in reference to an alarm.
Upon arrival, officers located a truck that was unoccupied with a cable attached to the ATM.
The truck was stolen and the bank employees stated that cash was removed from the ATM.
This investigation is ongoing.
