MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bridging the gap between the next generation of Mobilians and police was the goal of a program held Friday at the Metro Firearms Training Facility.

Mobile officers spoke with high school students at Accel Academy about how they can resist the pressure of violent behavior and handling conflict better.

"Part of this program allows us to tell them we actually are your friends. We actually are on the same team,” said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine.

“But, unfortunately, conflict resolution skills have to be learned. Sometimes we learn them early in life. Sometimes we learn them later in life. This is kind of what this program is about. It's really about perspectives," he said.

“Bridging The Gap” was first developed in 2015 through the collaboration of FBI special agent Robert Lasky, former Mobile Police Chief James Barber and U.S. Attorney Kenyen Brown. It's the first-ever youth program to be implemented by all 56 FBI field division offices.