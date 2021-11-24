MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating a burglary on Old Pascagoula Road Tuesday night during which the victim was sprayed in the face with pepper spray.
Officers responded to Oak Tree Apartments in the 5600 block of Old Pascagoula Road at about 9:45 p.m. in reference to a burglary report. They learned two unknown female subjects unlawfully entered the victim's unlocked apartment armed with pepper spray. One of the subjects sprayed the victim in the face with pepper spray while the other grabbed the victim’s wallet off a nearby table, police said. Both subjects left the apartment and fled in an unknown vehicle.
This is an active investigation, police said.
