MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Less than 24 hours after three people were shot -- one fatally -- in the 700 block of Johnston Avenue, the Mobile Police Department on Saturday night was called to same location in reference to shots fired.

Several officers were on the scene around 8:30 p.m. Saturday talking with witnesses. MPD said no one was injured in the latest incident. No further information was available.

Meanwhile, MPD urging anyone with information regarding Friday night's shooting that injured two people and killed one man to come forward.

When officers arrived shortly after 8 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Johnston Avenue, the found a 24-year-old woman and 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. While on the scene, officers located another 26-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

All three victims were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Tawanne Lucas died from his injuries, police announced Saturday.

The investigation into Firday's shooting is ongoing and no additional details are being released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation, MPD said.

Anyone has information about the case is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.