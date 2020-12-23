MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police responded to two shootings within minutes of each other on Wednesday night.
The first call came from a gas station on Dauphin Island Parkway at Club House Road where a man was wounded. He was rushed to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
About 30 minutes later, another shooting victim was found on Hurtel Street. Officers said he is expected to recover.
No arrests have been announced.
