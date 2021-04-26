MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is calling on anyone with information regarding the weekend shooing of a 15-year-old victim to come forward.

Police said it was at 2:09 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to the 2200 block of Halls Mill Road for the report of someone being shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

Detectives determined the victim was walking on the roadway when an unknown subject fired shots from a vehicle.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.