MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- On Sunday at approximately 4:42 p.m., Mobile police officers responded to a report of a carjacking that occurred at the Citgo gas station at 1751 Riverside Drive.
Police say that the victim’s mother told officers two unknown male subjects pulled a gun on her daughter and forced her out of the vehicle. The subjects then fled with the vehicle.
