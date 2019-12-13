MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile police officer has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste issued the following statement shortly before 10 a.m. Friday:
“We are mourning the death of one of our brothers in blue today. Our law enforcement family has lost Officer Justin Carmen early this morning to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officer Carmen was 29 years old. He had served with the Mobile Police Department since March 2018. We ask for the community’s prayers and support for Officer Carmen’s family during this time of loss as well as his police family as they come to terms with his sudden death.”
Earlier Friday morning, there was a heavy police presence during the 7 a.m. hour in the 180 block of South Florida Street, near Emogene Street. Subsequently, an MPD patrol car was towed from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.