MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine was sworn in Friday, succeeding Lawrence Battiste, who is now public safety director.

Prine is a Prichard native and a 26-year veteran of law enforcement.

Prine was asked about the recent wave of shootings in the city and what he plans on doing about it.

“It still gets back to strategic led policing--knowing where the crime's at,” he said. “We have to understand that the violent crimes you've seen in the last two weeks, those are all known offenders to one another. Whether we've identified the offenders or not, they're still known to one another.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson nominated Prine as the new chief last month with the city council approving the nomination unanimously less than two weeks later.