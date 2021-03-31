MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Mobile are now saying a 3-year-old child wounded in a shooting incident in the Maysville community was not struck by gunfire as previously believed.

The incident happened Monday evening in the area of Antwerp Street and Lemon Street.

Police previously reported that two victims were shot -- an adult female and the young child.

However, today the Mobile Police Department reports the child instead received a minor wound from a piece of glass, not from a bullet.

Both the child and the adult were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.