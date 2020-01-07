MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Because of expected inclement weather Saturday, the Mobile Police Department Chili Cook-Off has been rescheduled.
The new date is Saturday, April 18, and the new location is Bienville Square.
Teams of police officers will compete against each other with their best chili recipes in the event. The family-fun event is from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Attendees will be able to cast their vote for the police team that they think has the best tasting chili. The winning team receives a trophy.
Tickets are $5 per person, and free for children 5 and under.
Proceeds benefit the Mobile Law Enforcement Foundation and MPD Crime Prevention Unit. For more information, call 251-208-1924.
