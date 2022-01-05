Somebody watching Fox10 News Fugitive Files Wednesday night, January 5th, at 5, tipped off M-P-D where they could find 24 year old Shekayla Dunklin, according to investigators. She's been arrested.
They say this past Christmas Eve, Dunklin tried to walk out of a store on Airport Boulevard with one of those expensive, battery powered toy trucks kids can ride. When she tried to leave the store, with the truck, a clerk stopped her, and asked her for a receipt, proving Dunklin had purchased the toy. Instead, MPD says Dunklin told the clerk she had a gun, and would shoot her. The clerk stepped aside, and Dunklin left the store, got into a car with the toy truck, and drove off.
Investigators said what might have been just a Misdemeanor Shoplifting Charge, escalated to a Felony First Degree Robbery Charge, because Dunklin implied she had a deadly weapon, while threatening the clerk.
