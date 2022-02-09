MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A gas station clerk cut a man with a hatchet Tuesday evening after the man allegedly punched the clerk’s wife in the face, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Officers responded to the Citgo at 6831 U.S. Highway 90 in reference to a theft. The clerk said that suspect entered the store and tried to steal some chips. When confronted, the subject started a physical altercation, punching the clerk’s wife in the face.
The clerk produced a hatchet and hit the subject in the arm causing minor injuries, police said.
The suspect was taken to the hospital for his injury.
This investigation is ongoing, according to police.
