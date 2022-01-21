MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police confirm three people were shot on Johnston Avenue Friday.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near Gosson Street near Holcombe Ave.
MPD said the victims included to males and one female. The victims have been taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
This is a breaking story. FOX10 News will have more details as they become available.
