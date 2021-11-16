MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police continue to investigate a Sunday night shooting at a gas station on Springhill Avenue near North Ann Street.
Police say the victim was parked at the gas pumps when someone walked up, opened the car door, slapped the driver then opened fire.
The victim was able to drive away. His injuries were not life-threatening
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.