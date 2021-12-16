MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department continues to look into a shooting in Toulminville on Wednesday that left one person injured.

Mobile police officers responded to the Quik Pick gas station at 2311 St. Stephens Road about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg.

According to investigators, the victim and male subject were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. The subject remained on the scene and was detained by officers.

The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Authorities said that once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office to determine what, if any, criminal charges are appropriate.