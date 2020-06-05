MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- These accounts are from the June 5 Overnight Crime Report from the Mobile Police Department.
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle
On Thursday, June 4, 2020 at approximately 3:57 a.m., police responded to the 8000 block of Oak Bend Drive in reference to the report of a vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, officers were given descriptions of three male juveniles. Officers searched the area and located two of the three juveniles. A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old juvenile were located and transported to Strickland Youth Center. The investigation is ongoing.
Robbery 1st (Carjacking) and Attempt to Elude
On Thursday, June 4, 2020 at approximately 8:15 p.m., police responded to the area of Partridge Street and Melrose Street in reference to the report of a robbery. The victim stated he went to pick up a known male and a second unknown male was also there. The victim stated both subjects got into his vehicle and once they arrived in the area of Partridge Street, the unknown male pulled a gun and demanded his vehicle. The victim stated he exited his vehicle and both subjects fled in it. While conducting the investigation, officers spotted the vehicle passing by. Officers attempted the stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop and sped away. Officers pursued the vehicle until it finally stopped in the area of Van Lee Circle and three subjects fled from it. Two of the three subjects were apprehended. 22-year-old William Bell was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.
