MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Crime Scene Unit -- it's not a job for everyone. But one woman has not only found her place within the department -- but feels like she's making a big difference every day.
As a FOX 10 News reporter -- it's not uncommon to run into MPD's Corporal Miranda Hayes-Ingram. From fatal accidents to homicides -- it seems like she's everywhere -- always with a camera in hand.
"You can never expect anything. It's always the unknown. Prepare for anything," said Hayes-Ingram.
She, like the other members of the Crime Scene Unit, is always prepared for the call from dispatch.
Hayes-Ingram has been on the force since 2011. She applied right out of college after hearing MPD was recruiting for new officers. After a few years in patrol -- she was ready for another challenge.
"I have a degree in photography from the University of South Alabama and wanted to put it to good use. I've always been a little on the extreme side... so walked into Crime Scene and requested to be a part of the unit," recalled Hayes-Ingram.
If she's not snapping pictures, she's dusting for fingerprints or collecting blood samples.
"I remember my first big scene I went to and I was just like this is real. I've seen this in the movies. I didn't know it was real like this -- but it is definitely real," said Hayes-Ingram. "We get there - we do our job. We try to not take things home with us, but we definitely see the worst of the worst and you've just got to be tough and not take it with you."
She'll tell you it's not all bad and recalls her first time in court where she experienced real justice.
"Where something I did -- solely what I did was what caused someone to go to prison. And just having that power -- it's something you want to be careful with. But knowing I'm trusted with that is a big deal and definitely means a lot to me," said Hayes-Ingram.
She admits being a woman on the force isn't easy -- but encourages other women to apply.
"You have to set the bar high to be up there with the men and can't let them intimidate us. We have to stay there and hang with them. In PT you've got to do the same thing they do. So you gotta be tough, but you gotta also let them know that we don't need special treatment. We can hang right in there with them," she said.
She's been hanging for nearly 9 years -- the last four working in the Crime Scene Unit.
"It's just rewarding -- being on this side of it and being a part of it all from this side," said Hayes-Ingram.
She says it's "all in it" type of job and one she doesn't take lightly.
"Coming back to the truck and putting my camera in the box -- I'm done. Whether is a 30 minute scene or a 3 hour scene. This is it. When you go to court and know what you did made a difference and helped a family in the end get justice or just come to closure with what may have happened. Being a part of that is definitely rewarding -- and knowing I did make a difference in a family's life," said Hayes-Ingram.
For more on how to apply to become a Mobile Police Officer click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.