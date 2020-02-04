MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile police were called to a deadly shooting late Tuesday night.
According to the Mobile Police department they are currently investigating it as a homicide. The adult male victim's cause of death appears to have been from a shooting.
According to a witness, at around 10:00 PM at 1700 North Gulf Field Drive, there was 4 shots heard outside his house. A person had been shot in his vehicle and when he got out of the car, he collapsed and died.
The shooter has allegedly driven away from the scene.
