MOBILE Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile County grand jury will review the case of a stabbing that resulted in a man's death, according to the Mobile Police Department.
The MPD says that on Wednesday at about 12:09 a.m. police responded to the 1200 block of Barker Drive after a stabbing was reported.
Prior to the arrival of police, the victim, identified as 35-year-old Kelly Williams Jr., was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle.
At the hospital, Williams succumbed to his stab wound and was pronounced dead, police said.
An MPD investigation revealed that a confrontation ensued between the victim and a female, resulting in Williams’ death, police said.
