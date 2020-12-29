MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Mobile say a domestic violence suspect who shot himself after shooting and attempting to strangle a female victim has died.
Police on Tuesday said the suspect, 45-year-old Earnest Yelder, died from his injuries last week, on Dec. 23.
The suspect and his victim both had been hospitalized.
Police gave the following account of the incident:
"On Friday, December 18, 2020 at approximately 11:50 p.m., police responded to the 3500 block of Short Van Liew Road in reference to a domestic-related shooting incident. The female victim stated that she was sitting in the vehicle with the male subject when a verbal altercation began. The victim said she wanted to leave the location but the subject would not allow her to get out of the vehicle. He then attempted to strangle her before he shot her and then shot himself. Both were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. At this time, the victim is listed in stable condition."
