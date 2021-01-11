The following weekend crime recap was provided by the Mobile Police Department on Monday, covering crimes reported during the period from Friday, Jan. 8, to Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Domestic Violence 2nd
On Friday, January 8, 2021 at approximately 11:30 a.m., police responded to the 1900 block of Brill Road in reference to an assault. The male victim stated that he was awakened by the female subject yelling at him. He said she then went to the kitchen and retrieved a knife and attacked him. The officer observed several small cuts on the victim’s arms. Kimberly Wooten, 30, was arrested.
Assault 2nd
On Friday, January 8, 2021 at approximately 10:15 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of South Warren Street in reference to an assault. The victim stated that he was walking in the area of Washington Avenue and Canal Street when two males attacked him with what he described as either bottles or bricks. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Domestic Violence 2nd
On Saturday, January 9, 2021 at approximately 7:25 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of West Barker Drive in reference to a domestic incident. The victim stated that he was involved in a verbal dispute with the subject that turned physical. During the dispute, the subject grabbed a piece of broken glass and cut the victim. Jamar Harris, 35, was arrested.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Sunday, January 10, 2021 at approximately 7:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Thomas Drive in reference to shots fired. Officers discovered gunshot damage to the concrete block wall on the outside of one residence and a bullet hole in the wall of a second residence. One person was shot.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle, Reckless Endangerment
On Sunday, January 10, 2021 at approximately 9:46 p.m., police responded to the 2200 block of Webb Avenue in reference to shots fired. The victim stated that as he walked out of his residence, two unknown male subjects who were hiding in the bushes started shooting at him. The victim stated that he returned fire and the subjects then ran away. While officers were assisting the victim, an additional call of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle was received for the 1300 block of Ridge Street. The victim at this location stated that his work truck and personal car were struck by bullets.
