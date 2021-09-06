MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating after someone was shot in the leg during an incident Saturday on Donald Street.

Police say it was about 5:24 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to the 800 block of Donald Street after receiving a report of someone being shot. An MPD detective discovered the victim was shot in the left leg at the residence by a known subject.

Additionally, the victim's residence and vehicle were also struck by bullets, police say.

Through the course of the investigation, police say, the detective learned the victim drove to 1000 block of Etta Avenue and was followed by the suspect. The shooter continued to fire upon the victim, thereby discharging multiple rounds into two occupied vehicles and the residence on Etta Avenue, according to police.

The victim was transported by private vehicle for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not believed to be life threatening.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.