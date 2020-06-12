MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a woman reported she was stabbed early Friday morning.
Police say officers were flagged down at about 5:17 a.m. at the BBVA Compass Bank at 5399 Highway 90 West at the rear parking lot. The victim told police her estranged husband came to Noble Drive, approached the vehicle she was sitting in, and stabbed her causing an injury to her hand.
He left the scene prior to police arrival.
No arrest has been made.
