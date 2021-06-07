MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department says the injuries of a woman whose body was found on Rangeline Road and evidence at scene are consistent with her being hit by a car.

Police have been investigating since 34-year-old Joanna Ryals' body was found on the side of Rangeline Road in Theodore over the weekend.

Mobile Police homicide investigators were called out to Rangeline Road near Baker Sorrell Road about 12:30 p.m. Saturday after the body was discovered on the side of the road.