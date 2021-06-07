MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department says the injuries of a woman whose body was found on Rangeline Road and evidence at scene are consistent with her being hit by a car.
Police have been investigating since 34-year-old Joanna Ryals' body was found on the side of Rangeline Road in Theodore over the weekend.
Mobile Police homicide investigators were called out to Rangeline Road near Baker Sorrell Road about 12:30 p.m. Saturday after the body was discovered on the side of the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.