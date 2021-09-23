MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A menacing message sent by e-mail to Causey Middle School in West Mobile on Thursday prompted a swift response.

The school placed on lockdown and police rushed over after someone made a fake threat.

“It makes me sad that people would try to harm a place that kids where kids are supposed to be safe and learning and stuff like that,” said Victoria Herndon, a parent of an 8th grader at the school.

Investigators confirmed an email was forwarded to the school around 9 AM threatening the faculty and student body.

Investigators say the account used to send the email was done using a VPN.

Herndon heard about the lockdown and rushed over to pick up her 8th grade son.

“As a mom you know you worry so I came and got my son because I just wanted to make sure, I needed to lay eyes on my kid,” she said.

Principal Bo Smith sent out an email to parents around 11 AM telling them about what happened. He wrote, “police and firefighters thoroughly investigated the matter and searched the campus. They have determined that the threat was not credible.”

“I feel like they did that they did everything that they could to notify and keep our kids safe,” Herndon said.

School scares like this are no laughing matter. Investigators work hard to track down the person responsible.

The school system says they take threats seriously and will be working with law enforcement on this case.

“We worry about it every day sending our kids to any kind of school or anywhere because that’s just the type of world we live in now and it’s sad,” Herndon said.

Police are continuing to investigate where the email came from. If you know anything you are asked to call police.