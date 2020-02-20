MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Mobile's Police Chief said he is "fast-tracking" the internal investigation into the incident.
FOX10 News has been getting lots of calls and emails about the case and we are taking your questions directly to the Mobile Police Chief who said there will be a thorough investigation and he wants to make sure the public knows this is being taken seriously.
Officer Blake Duke was in the process of arresting Howard Green Junior.
The rough arrest happening Tuesday afternoon when Duke was walking Green, who was handcuffed, to a police car.
Chief Lawrence Battiste said Green may have spit into the officer's face, but at this point, they are not 100% sure if that happened. Just a moment later, Duke pushed Green into the side of a police car and put him into an apparent chokehold.
“When I see things that even if we are right and it shows us in an unfavorable light, I take pause with it,” Battiste said. “I took pause because it shows this agency, Mobile Police Department in a negative light.”
Officers were trying to arrest Green for three active warrants. He also had resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges added from Tuesday’s incident.
If it turns out Green did spit on the officer, he could be slapped with a disorderly conduct charge or assault on an officer depending on the circumstances.
The Chief said it is too early to make a judgment whether Officer Duke crossed the line, but he hopes to have an answer next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.